Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.77

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 69859 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DNA. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

The company has a current ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at about $956,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at about $2,425,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at about $1,054,722,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

