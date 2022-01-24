Glencore (LON:GLEN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 425 ($5.80) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock.

GLEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 410 ($5.59) to GBX 450 ($6.14) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 448 ($6.11) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.41) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 440 ($6.00) to GBX 450 ($6.14) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.14) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 439.13 ($5.99).

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 410.05 ($5.59) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.10 billion and a PE ratio of 37.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 377.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 351.85. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 230.05 ($3.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 423.30 ($5.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

