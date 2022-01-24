Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNV) to Issue Dividend of $0.50

Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th.

GLNV opened at $90.00 on Monday. Glenville Bank has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $90.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.93.

Get Glenville Bank alerts:

About Glenville Bank

Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc operates as a financial holding company for 1st National Bank of Scotia and Scautub Agency, LLC that provides various banking products and services for individuals and corporate customers. The company accepts checking and savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Glenville Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glenville Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.