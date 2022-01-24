Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 83,863 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 981,909 shares.The stock last traded at $76.75 and had previously closed at $78.82.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.98 and a 200 day moving average of $85.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6,207.3% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,717,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 6,611,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,641,000 after purchasing an additional 198,053 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,566,000 after buying an additional 187,145 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,748,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,852,000.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

