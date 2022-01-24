Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.50.

GL opened at $100.99 on Friday. Globe Life has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.76 and its 200-day moving average is $93.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 10.69%.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $156,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,492 shares of company stock worth $1,011,977 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GL. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Globe Life by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 966.7% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Globe Life by 163.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

