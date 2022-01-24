GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GNNDY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on GN Store Nord A/S from 522.00 to 510.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut GN Store Nord A/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Redburn Partners cut GN Store Nord A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GN Store Nord A/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $391.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNNDY opened at $183.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.52. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1-year low of $158.30 and a 1-year high of $286.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.07.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

