Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Resource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $1.77 on Thursday. Gold Resource has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $3.20.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.03 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 2.40%. Research analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GORO. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,615,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,427,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gold Resource during the second quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gold Resource by 571.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 440,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Gold Resource during the second quarter worth approximately $884,000. 31.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

