Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,305,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 439,417 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Consolidated Edison worth $94,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,745,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,341 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,080,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,229,099,000 after purchasing an additional 180,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,070,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,027,000 after purchasing an additional 579,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,065,000 after purchasing an additional 163,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,337,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,776,000 after purchasing an additional 80,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED opened at $82.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.55. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $86.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 92.54%.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 138 shares of company stock valued at $10,413 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.