Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 175,377 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,353,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,377 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.01% of PacWest Bancorp worth $106,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,489 shares of company stock worth $936,244 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PACW shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $48.17 on Monday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $51.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.48.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

