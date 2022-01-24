Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,548,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 352,363 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.17% of Terreno Realty worth $97,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRNO. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 485.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $73.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 74.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $53.97 and a 12 month high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.78%.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

