Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,581,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 121,796 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.16% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $102,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 525.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 44,638 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 172,500.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 60,375 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $2,893,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,852,000 after purchasing an additional 529,738 shares during the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $53.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.02. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $37.38 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 59,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $4,112,704.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $74,461.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,563 shares of company stock worth $19,736,628 over the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LSCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

