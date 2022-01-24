Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,516,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,549 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Johnson Controls International worth $103,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.

In related news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,460 shares of company stock worth $4,536,359 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock opened at $72.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.52.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.65%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

