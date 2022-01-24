Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMCI. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 22.3% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,458,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,865,000 after buying an additional 813,015 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 212.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,219,000 after acquiring an additional 431,443 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,519,000 after purchasing an additional 314,853 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,976,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,331,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,853,000 after buying an additional 110,129 shares during the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $41.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.24. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $47.99.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $1,255,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $124,763.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,188 shares of company stock worth $3,660,622 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

