Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 81.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 169,300 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after acquiring an additional 152,046 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $6,081,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.7% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,338,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,049,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $50.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $54.13.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.4731 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

