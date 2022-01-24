Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $2.65 Million Stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,196 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of TowneBank worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TowneBank by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in TowneBank by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TowneBank during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,071,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TowneBank by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

TowneBank stock opened at $31.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.20. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $34.79.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $170.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.02 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.