Gulden (NLG) Trading Down 20.4% Over Last Week

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, Gulden has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gulden has a market cap of $4.25 million and approximately $12,346.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.03 or 0.00298261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009343 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 559,136,125 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

