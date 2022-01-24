Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Trading Up 0.7%

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) was up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 999% from the average daily volume of 9 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 2.61%.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

