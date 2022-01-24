Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s (HASI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $72.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HASI. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of HASI opened at $38.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.60. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $69.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.44%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,906,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,269,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 302.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,544 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

