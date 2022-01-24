Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €185.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €185.00 ($210.23) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HNR1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($215.91) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, January 6th. HSBC set a €184.00 ($209.09) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($223.86) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €187.00 ($212.50) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €145.70 ($165.57) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €176.59 ($200.67).

Hannover Rück stock opened at €169.70 ($192.84) on Monday. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($107.67) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($132.24). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €165.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of €157.02.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

