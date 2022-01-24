Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €145.70 by Barclays

Barclays set a €145.70 ($165.57) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HNR1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($215.91) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, November 8th. Societe Generale set a €165.00 ($187.50) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €177.00 ($201.14) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($223.86) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannover Rück has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €175.98 ($199.97).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Shares of HNR1 opened at €169.70 ($192.84) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €165.58 and a 200-day moving average of €157.02. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($107.67) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($132.24).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.