Harbor Advisory Corp MA Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,993 shares during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance comprises 2.2% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA owned 0.54% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.2% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 6.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 16.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 4.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 241,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

BCSF traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,650. The company has a market capitalization of $966.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $16.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 70.57% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $49.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.15%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

