Harbor Advisory Corp MA Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 429,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF makes up 4.7% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF were worth $10,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBND. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 495,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,021,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 50,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of EBND traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,214. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.21. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $27.87.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

