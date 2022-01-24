Harbor Advisory Corp MA Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4,548.4% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 47,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 46,849 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,640,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,291,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 185.3% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,317,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO traded down $2.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $192.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,279. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.16 and a fifty-two week high of $223.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.22.

