Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hayward were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth $63,941,000. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new position in Hayward in the second quarter valued at about $43,734,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Hayward by 41.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,706,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,634 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Hayward in the second quarter valued at about $35,318,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hayward by 14.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,911,000 after purchasing an additional 477,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HAYW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hayward in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hayward presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

Shares of HAYW opened at $21.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $28.65.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $350.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.36 million. Hayward had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.99%. Hayward’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 12,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $305,506.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $653,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,786 shares of company stock worth $6,913,897 over the last 90 days.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

