Head-To-Head Analysis: Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) versus CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG)

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) and Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

CorePoint Lodging has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retail Opportunity Investments has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CorePoint Lodging and Retail Opportunity Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorePoint Lodging $411.00 million 2.22 -$178.00 million ($0.52) -30.08 Retail Opportunity Investments $284.11 million 7.78 $32.01 million $0.45 40.47

Retail Opportunity Investments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CorePoint Lodging. CorePoint Lodging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Retail Opportunity Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CorePoint Lodging and Retail Opportunity Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorePoint Lodging -6.05% -3.27% -1.70% Retail Opportunity Investments 18.96% 4.10% 1.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CorePoint Lodging and Retail Opportunity Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CorePoint Lodging 0 0 1 0 3.00 Retail Opportunity Investments 1 0 2 0 2.33

CorePoint Lodging presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.48%. Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.90%. Given CorePoint Lodging’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CorePoint Lodging is more favorable than Retail Opportunity Investments.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.5% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of CorePoint Lodging shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Retail Opportunity Investments beats CorePoint Lodging on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.