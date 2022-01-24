Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 5,900 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 3,206.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 23.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 146.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 18,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,241,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,795,000 after buying an additional 23,871 shares in the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $83.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.31. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.43 and a 52-week high of $101.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

