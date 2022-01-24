Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $472,000 Stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 70.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Ameresco by 59.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ameresco by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ameresco by 210.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 39,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ameresco by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,541,000 after acquiring an additional 72,783 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ameresco by 2.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. increased their target price on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.55.

Ameresco stock opened at $48.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.57. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $273.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.02 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 8,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $686,152.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,827,573.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,503 shares of company stock worth $9,983,666 in the last three months. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

