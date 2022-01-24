Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $563,000 Stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 89.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,028,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,382,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000,000 after purchasing an additional 336,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74,426 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,245,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,029,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after purchasing an additional 562,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,391,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after purchasing an additional 625,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

MFA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MFA Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

NYSE:MFA opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.54. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.