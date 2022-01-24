Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $621,000 Stock Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 273,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRTN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,129,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,938,000 after acquiring an additional 509,222 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the third quarter worth about $6,777,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 3.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,035,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,692,000 after acquiring an additional 206,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in Marten Transport by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 540,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 153,828 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 1st.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $16.08 on Monday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $88,461.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.