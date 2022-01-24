Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 84.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,578 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Celanese were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 111.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 33.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 35.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.40.

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

CE opened at $160.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $115.42 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

