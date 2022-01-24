Helpico Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, Helpico has traded down 19% against the US dollar. Helpico has a total market capitalization of $275.47 and approximately $1.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helpico coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00049490 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,265.23 or 0.06606006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00058517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,256.33 or 0.99900394 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Helpico Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io

Buying and Selling Helpico

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helpico should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helpico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

