Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,448 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Newmont by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 480,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,081,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Newmont by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 10,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Newmont by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 849,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,146,000 after buying an additional 39,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 83,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $376,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,517,425 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEM stock opened at $63.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.04. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

