Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 338,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,685,000 after acquiring an additional 155,198 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,559,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,944,000 after acquiring an additional 420,576 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D stock opened at $79.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.16. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

