Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $853,000 Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $159.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.23. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.20 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

