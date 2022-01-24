Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 863.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,507,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after purchasing an additional 708,404 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 22.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,120,000 after purchasing an additional 611,659 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 97.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,470,000 after purchasing an additional 480,441 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $70,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $4,080,397.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $19,825,422.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $173.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.52 and its 200 day moving average is $179.55. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.09 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

