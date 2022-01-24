Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,333 Shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,333 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Athenex worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATNX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Athenex in the first quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 16.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 4.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex in the second quarter worth $453,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,735,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,118,000 after purchasing an additional 486,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

ATNX opened at $1.00 on Monday. Athenex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.58.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Athenex had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 94.71%. The business had revenue of $32.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jinn Wu bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $60,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $111,530 in the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

