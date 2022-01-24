Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 981 Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.70% of John Hancock Investors Trust worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,822 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 89,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Get John Hancock Investors Trust alerts:

John Hancock Investors Trust stock opened at $17.68 on Monday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3663 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th.

About John Hancock Investors Trust

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.