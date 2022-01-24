Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Holdings Cut by Generation Investment Management LLP

Generation Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,212,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,956 shares during the quarter. Henry Schein accounts for approximately 4.2% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Generation Investment Management LLP owned about 0.10% of Henry Schein worth $1,006,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSIC. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.60.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $73.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.79. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

