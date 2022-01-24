Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at National Bank Financial

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HERXF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.10.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

OTCMKTS HERXF opened at $13.95 on Thursday. Héroux-Devtek has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average is $14.51.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.