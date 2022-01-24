HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.41% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HighPeak Energy Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and NGL reserves. The company’s assets are primarily located in Howard County, Texas. HighPeak Energy Inc., formerly known as Pure Acquisition Corp., is based in FORT WORTH, Texas. “

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

HPK stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.61. The company had a trading volume of 118,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.43. HighPeak Energy has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 118.64 and a beta of 0.99.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $47.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that HighPeak Energy will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $37,113.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $28,974.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 6.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

