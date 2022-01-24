Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HKMPF. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

HKMPF stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $37.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

