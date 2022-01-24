Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will report sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. Hilton Worldwide reported sales of $890.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year sales of $5.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $5.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $8.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.13.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $142.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,094.31 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $159.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.08.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $435,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 214,722 shares of company stock valued at $31,208,927. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

