Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,414,000 after acquiring an additional 12,702 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 97,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,776,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 290.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after buying an additional 35,151 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on HLT. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

NYSE:HLT opened at $142.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.08. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.57 and a 52 week high of $159.21. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,094.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $435,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,722 shares of company stock worth $31,208,927 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.