Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,045 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 970 ($13.24) to GBX 1,045 ($14.26) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 890 ($12.14) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,041 ($14.20) to GBX 1,027 ($14.01) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,023.40 ($13.96).

Shares of HSX opened at GBX 938 ($12.80) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.25 billion and a PE ratio of -180.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Hiscox has a 1-year low of GBX 763.60 ($10.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,010 ($13.78). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 875.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 876.11.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

