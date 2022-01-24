Höegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on February 15th

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th.

Höegh LNG Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 48.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Höegh LNG Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 3.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.8%.

Shares of HMLP stock opened at $4.26 on Monday. Höegh LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.38 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 44.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HMLP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMLP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

