Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target Cut to C$49.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$62.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HMCBF. TD Securities cut Home Capital Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMCBF traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.54. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

