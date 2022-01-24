HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) vs. Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Head-To-Head Contrast

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) and Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

HomeStreet has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truxton has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

HomeStreet pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Truxton pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. HomeStreet pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Truxton pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HomeStreet has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. HomeStreet is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for HomeStreet and Truxton, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeStreet 0 1 2 0 2.67 Truxton 0 0 0 0 N/A

HomeStreet presently has a consensus price target of $57.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.33%. Given HomeStreet’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe HomeStreet is more favorable than Truxton.

Profitability

This table compares HomeStreet and Truxton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeStreet 29.78% 16.68% 1.63% Truxton 37.19% N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HomeStreet and Truxton’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeStreet $401.38 million 2.62 $79.99 million $5.28 9.75 Truxton $33.07 million 6.09 $11.15 million $4.85 14.44

HomeStreet has higher revenue and earnings than Truxton. HomeStreet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Truxton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.5% of HomeStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Truxton shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of HomeStreet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HomeStreet beats Truxton on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking. The company was founded on August 17, 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About Truxton

Truxton Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking and business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans, Commercial Real Estate Loans, Residential Real Estate Loans, Construction and Land Development Loans, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment includes loans for commercial, industrial or agricultural purposes to business enterprises that are not secured by real estate. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment refers to the loans secured by non-residential real estate and improvements thereon. The Residential Real Estate Loans segment comprises the loans secured by residential real estate, including single-family and multi-family dwellings. The Construction and Land Development Loans segment consists of loans that finance the process of improving properties preparatory to erecting new structures or the on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential or farm buildings. The Consumer Loans segment is composed of the loans to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures that are not secured by real estate. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Na

