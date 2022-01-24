Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. The firm had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,546,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.49. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $16.95.
Several research firms have issued reports on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.
Hope Bancorp Company Profile
Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.
See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.