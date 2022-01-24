Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. The firm had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,546,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.49. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $16.95.

Several research firms have issued reports on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hope Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 535,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,959 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Hope Bancorp worth $7,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

