Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE HUBB opened at $194.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.31. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $149.07 and a 52 week high of $212.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 12.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Hubbell in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 12,940.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

