Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

HBAN opened at $15.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $54,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $103,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 361,530 shares of company stock worth $5,829,021 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

